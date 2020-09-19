During his appearance on WINCLY, Kurt Angle discussed Roman Reigns’ heel turn and whether or not he thinks Reigns should change his look and theme music. Here’s what he had to say:

I think they should keep it that same. I mean I understand what you’re saying. They’re going to reinvent him and reprogram him, but after about three or four weeks, these fans aren’t going to be cheering when his music starts. They’re going to be booing. So it’s just a matter of time. It’s going to take a little bit of time to do that, but to change his music, that’s cool. I get it, but I don’t think you need to.

Credit: WINCLY.