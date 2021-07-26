During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke on the extent that wrestling has taken a toll on his body. Here’s what he had to say:

Even in WWE, I broke my neck four more times. All I cared about was getting back into the mix, and I’m paying for it now. I’m 52 years old and I’m in a lot of pain, man. My knees, back, shoulder, neck – I’m paying the full price for everything I did. And I don’t regret what I did with the Olympics and wrestling with a broken neck in WWE and going to TNA. But you look back and you second guess, ‘Hey, maybe I went a little too hard.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.