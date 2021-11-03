During the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his rival in TNA, Bobby Roode, and how he knew the former NXT champion and current WWE main roster star would be successful in the industry. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on Roode below.

Says he knew that Roode would be successful no matter where he went:

“He had everything it took. From his looks, to in-ring ability, to promo skills, relating to a character that he wanted to do, Bobby was one of the best. I knew that he would have a lot of promise and have a lot of success anywhere he went, WWE, TNA, AEW, it wouldn’t have mattered. Bobby Roode was going to be successful.”

Thinks Roode will be a WWE champion someday:

“I think that the company is so wrapped up in making sure they’re producing their stars, sometimes they overlook other guys, and it’s unfortunate. But eventually, Bobby will get his chance. I know he’s gotten a lot of chances that didn’t last very long, but I think that he will eventually get his chance, and he will be WWE Champion, eventually.”

