Kurt Angle talked during his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com about his time in TNA Wrestling.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about possibly working with Gable Steveson, the Olympic Gold Medalist who has signed with WWE and has yet to start full-time training until he’s done with college.

“There’s an idea of me managing him and then him turning on me eventually. I don’t know if they’re going to give me a call sometime soon, but he still has some training to do. He has to get prepared before he gets on TV.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription