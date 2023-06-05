Kurt Angle recalls getting intimate with the Undertaker and shares the story on the latest edition of his podcast.

The Olympic Hero spoke about a match he had with Taker overseas, where he decided to plant one on the Deadman for no reason other than to rib him. Angle says that Taker was laughing about the moment, but got his own form of revenge later when they were on a plane.

I had a great moment with The Undertaker. It was a very intimate moment. We got done wrestling a match overseas, I believe was in Japan, and I put my hand out to shake Undertaker’s hand. I shook his hand and said, ‘How about a hug?’ He pulls me in for a hug and I grabbed him and kissed him right on the lips. That was my favorite thing I did with Undertaker. He wanted to kill me! Later on that night, we’re on the plane and he just wanted me to know that he was thinking about me. He came over and he put his nose this far away from my nose while I’m sleeping. I woke up and he goes, ‘I just want to tell you that I could get you at any time.’ It’s scary, but he didn’t do anything to me, thank God. But I think, I’m not saying that he enjoyed the kiss, but I think he got a kick out of it. He was laughing.

You can see the moment below.

Angle later joked about potentially kissing the Rock, who he calls his dream guy.

If I kissed The Rock, he’s so good looking I would enjoy it. That is my dream guy. I hope this makes the wire.

Check out the latest Kurt Angle show below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)