Last week’s WWE RAW saw Shayna Baszler become a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion by capturing the vacant titles with Ronda Rousey, winning a Fatal 4 Way over Damage CTRL, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, plus Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Baszler recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said this title win was the most special in her career because she accomplished it with her longtime friend.

“It’s not like we set out a plan,” Baszler said, “We just both wanted it and did our thing to get us here, and so here we are. It’s cool.”

Baszler, who has known Rousey since their UFC days, commented on the emotional post-match moment she and Rousey had last week.

“That moment at the end of the match where I crawl back in the ring, and we’re hugging was a real emotional moment,” Baszler recalled. “When we think back to trying to pay for enough food to eat throughout the week and still make weight and living on the beach in Venice.”

Baszler got a bit emotional as she reflected on winning the titles with Rousey, explaining how the journey was not easy, but was full of obstacles.

“I don’t think people really understand how much we had to fight for this,” Baszler said. “Maybe that’s something for a book in the future. It’s not like it’s been easy. It’s not like this is just handed to us. We had to fight and claw and demand for this opportunity.”

Baszler continued and said she believes reaching the top of the WWE women’s tag team division with Rousey is a career-defining moment.

“I love my job. I love my work. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but who doesn’t want to do all that with one of their best friends? No matter what your job is. It’s a pretty good time,” she said.

