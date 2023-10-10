Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about TNA creative, the promotion relying on gimmick matches and more. Here are the highlights:

On TNA creative:

“Happy with my time in TNA. I thought the creator was a little bit more of the wild wild West. You know it was a little crazy at times, but I really enjoyed my time there. I love working with these guys. We had our own creative ways of doing things. We could put on our own creative ideas and stuff. So we had a little more freedom here. You know what I said before: I’ve never turned anything down in WWE or in TNA. It’s a creative way to come up with something. I tried to make the best of it. That’s it.”

On TNA doing gimmick matches:

“No, that’s one thing about TNA. They had so many damn gimmick matches. It was like, you know, not just one every week it was 2 or 3 and it would just become really way too much, way too much for me, for anybody, for a fan, I don’t know. You’re basically saying these gimmick matches are now just normal matches in TNA and they weren’t. So I think it did make them mean less.”

