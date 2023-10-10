Montez Ford spoke with the Metro to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Ford discussed his relationship with Bobby Lashley as the Street Profits have been paired with the former WWE Champion on television. Ford noted they discussed the pairing for the last year.

“To see it come to fruition on live TV, it’s good to see some things — and know that most things take time,” he said. “Obviously, we watched Lashley growing up as well, and aligning ourselves with him and him taking us under his wing to show us, lead us to the success he attained being here. We’ll have little training bets that we’ll have against each other or I’ll ask him what he’s working on that day. It just goes all the way.”