Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with Abyss in TNA Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On Abyss:

“Oh, he speaks for himself. He had an awesome career. He had an incredible career. I thought he relied too much on hardcore stuff because the kid could wrestle, like really wrestle and he didn’t need to do all that stuff. But his character was a monster. And that portrayed that he had to do some physical stuff with weapons and stuff. But as a wrestler, he was good. He’s a producer and he’s kicking ass, man. He’s really good at his job. He really is. Yeah.”

On Taylor Wilde:

“She did a really good job. I was impressed by her. I thought she was a great worker, especially our knockouts division was really good. We had a lot of talented girls. They did a great job. The knockouts, they. They actually were the frontier of the women’s division. Getting serious? Absolutely. More quicker than WWE did. Yeah, The knockouts were when everybody started taking women’s wrestling seriously.”

