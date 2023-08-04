LA Knight looks back on signing with WWE back in 2021.

The former IMPACT World Champion reflected on this time during a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, where he hyped up tomorrow’s SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit, an event that will see Knight compete in a battle royal. During his chat Knight shared how confident he was when he came into the company, revealing that he told management they could let him go after three months if he wasn’t over with the crowd.

When I first came back in 2021, I said, ‘Look, here’s the deal,’ I said, ‘If you feel like I’m not getting over after three months, get me out of there.’ That’s how confident I was that just in a short amount of time, I’m gonna make this happen. I know how to do this. I’ve been around it long enough to make that happen and you know, I had a little more help in NXT at least as far as billing and the way I was kind of used and whatnot. It’s been a little bit more of a struggle up here but somehow, some way, here we are.

In a separate interview, Knight spoke about his struggle of getting booked on WWE premium live events, a trend that he has since broken over the year. You can read about that here.

