– The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show.

LA Knight vs. Sheamus

We go right to the ring and out comes LA Knight to a big pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. Knight takes the mic because wants to talk to ya… fans pop. Knight brings up the SummerSlam Battle Royal and starts knocking some of the participants on a graphic for the match. Fans chant “Yeah!” when Knight does. Knight goes on talking about Sheamus and says it’s time for him to take his first loss to Knight. Yeah. The music hits and out come The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch.

The bell rings and fans chant for LA. Sheamus with a bit of a cheap shot to boos to start. Sheamus keeps knocking LA down and mocking him to the crowd. LA jumps up and drops Sheamus with a right.

LA attacks and they go at it. Sheamus and LA both tumble over the top rope to the floor. Santos Escobar walks out to watch the match. The Miz is out next, followed by Grayson Waller. Karrion Kross is out next with Scarlett as Sheamus and LA get back to the apron. AJ Styles and Mia Yim come to ringside next.

Sheamus rocks LA on the apron but LA blocks 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. They fight more on the apron now. LA charges but Sheamus slams him on the edge of the apron with White Noise. Sheamus is all smiles as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and LA fights Sheamus off. LA with a big powerslam. Fans rally for LA and he drops a big elbow. LA puts Sheamus down face-first with a big slam but Sheamus kicks out at 2. Sheamus blocks the BFT and rolls LA for 2. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker.

Sheamus has LA on his shoulders now, taking him up for a super White Noise. LA kicks out just in time as fans rally. LA blocks the Alabama Slam and rolls Sheamus for 2. Sheamus with the Cloverleaf submission but LA eventually gets the bottom rope to break free. LA fights Sheamus off but then runs into a big boot. Sheamus pulls himself to the top. LA leaps up and immediately gets knocked back to the mat. Knight jumps back up and they tangle, then fall out to the floor.

LA hits the floor and Sheamus hits spine-first on the steel ring steps. The referee and Superstars come to check on them. This leads to a big brawl breaking out at ringside. During the chaos, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory runs over from out of nowhere and drops his #1 contender Santos.

Sheamus ends up delivering 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to The Miz. LA rolls him up for 2. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but LA moves and Sheamus kicks Miz off the apron. LA decks Sheamus and hits the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA stands tall to a pop as the music hits and we go to replays. LA escapes to ringside as Kross and Waller rush in after him.

– Solo Sikoa is backstage preparing to wrestle Jey Uso.

– Still to come, a look at Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and several Superstars are backstage arguing in front of Adam Pearce. Pearce tells two of the teams if they want to settle it, they can do it in the ring. Members of The Brawling Brutes and The O.C. head out while Sheamus and AJ Styles face off.

– Tonight’s Progressive-sponsored video is a lengthy package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

The Brawling Brutes vs. The O.C.

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Jey Uso walking backstage. We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with Mia Yim. Gallows and Holland go at it to start.

The first part of the match went back & forth until The O.C. took control and cleared the ring. Gallows and Anderson stood tall as the show went to commercial. The back & forth continued after the break. Anderson and Butch go at it now. Anderson kicks Holland off the apron, but then Butch drops Anderson with an enziguri.

The Street Profits suddenly hit the ring wearing suits. They attack Anderson and Butch as the referee calls the match.

No Contest

– After the match, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford proceed to destroy both teams as fans cheer them on. They clear the ring and pose to cheers but Butch jumps on Dawkins’ back. Dawkins slams him off and then lands a big pounce to knock Butch into a big German suplex by Ford. The Profits pose again as we go to replays. The Profits are on the stage now. Bobby Lashley comes out to join them and fans pop big for Lashley. Lashley embraces The Profits to a “Bobby!” chant. Lashley is all smiles as he gives a thumbs up.

– We get a video package on Charlotte Flair to promote the WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat at SummerSlam. Flair, who is on a yacht, says she’s the past, present and future and has always been since she got to WWE. She says there’s a reason why she’s 5-0 at SummerSlam. Flair goes on about becoming champion again and says she has their number and they have to beat her.

– Still to come, Paul Heyman presents The History of Tribal Combat. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paul Heyman is already out with a mic. He introduces himself to boos. Heyman talks about Tribal Combat at SummerSlam with Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman wonders how it came to this… this is not what Reigns wanted, this is the last thing Reigns wanted. Fans boo.

Heyman blames everything on Jey, including the fact that we probably won’t see Jimmy Uso again. Heyman goes on about how Reigns will have no remorse and no forgiveness when he steps in the ring tomorrow. Heyman then introduces a video package to hype Tribal Combat, with comments from WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi, Afa and Sika. Heyman now goes on about how Jey will never reach the success Reigns has. Heyman is preparing to give a spoiler for SummerSlam but the music interrupts and out comes Jey to a big pop.

Jey heads to the ring as Heyman look worried. Fans chant “Uso!” now. Jey enters the ring and takes the mic. He paces and hesitates, taking his time as fans chant “Jey!” now. Jey says Heyman it right… tomorrow night is happening… Jey goes on about how he’s going to light Reigns up with kendo sticks and chairs, he’s going to put him through a table. Jey says Heyman forgot to mention that this passion in front of him, Jey is bringing it… he’s bringing the spirit of his ancestors, family, and culture. Jey says tomorrow he’s beating Reigns to become the new Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans pop and cheer along with Jey.

The music hits and out comes Solo Sikoa. Jey stares him down. Heyman holds Solo back as he goes for Jey. Jey tells Solo to just chill. Solo stares him down as a “Uso!” chant starts up. Jey paces. Heyman says the fans are telling Jey he screwed up. Jey tells Solo… you’re my little brother no matter what, so I can forgive you… these mind games are nothing now, they did the same thing to me every night. Heyman interrupts and Solo looks over at him.

Heyman asks Jey to excuse he and Solo. Heyman tries to get Solo to join him for a talk at ringside, but Solo isn’t moving. Heyman says listen to me… Solo yells and points to the floor, then tells Heyman to get out right now. Jey suddenly superkicks Solo out of the ring to the floor. Heyman is shocked. Fans chant “Uso!” now. Jey tells Heyman to tell his cousin he will see him tomorrow, and he will see his little brother later tonight. Jey’s music hits as we go to replays. Solo stares as Jey makes his exit.

– We see how 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was injured last week as Santos Escobar earned a title shot with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, which is happening next week. Cole says Rey suffered severe whiplash and is at home recovering, his status is day-to-day.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory now. He’s not worried about facing Santos Escobar next week and will dedicate the win to Rey Mysterio. Theory says like Santos next week, tonight Cameron Grimes will have his dreams crushed as he experiences Austin Theory Live.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Cameron Grimes. The bell hits and they lock up. Theory slams Grimes and taunts him.

Santos Escobar walks out with officials trying to stop him. Theory invites him into the ring. Grimes ends up hitting a big Cave-In but Theory gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the count.

Theory goes to the floor to regroup. Grimes hits a suicide dive, then sends Theory into the barriers a few times. Grimes brings it back in and goes to the top with a crossbody for 2. Grimes unloads with more offense and hits a Spanish Fly for 2.

Theory misses a clothesline attempt, then he and Grimes end up colliding in mid-air but Grimes turns it into a big slam for 2. Theory blocks the next Cave-In attempt, then uses the referee as a shield. Grimes decks Theory and takes it to the top but Theory knocks him to the mat. Theory follows up with A-Town Down in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall with his title as the music hits and we go to replays. Escobar suddenly attacks from behind and slams Theory with a Phantom Driver. Escobar is fired up now as fans cheer him on. Escobar talks trash to Theory while he’s down.

– We get a video package on WWE Women’s Champion Asuka to promote the Triple Threat at SummerSlam. Asuka is training at a gym and laughing around. She says this match is stupid and unfair… she goes on about how she’s already defeated Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Asuka says she will beat them again because she has a plan. Asuka says they are not ready. She laughs again to end the segment.

– We see the ring crew setting up for The Grayson Waller Effect. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Grayson Waller is introduced for another must see episode of The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller says before he wins the SummerSlam Battle Royal, he figured he would give someone the Grayson Waller rub.

Waller says just like his personal life, one woman is not enough. Waller then introduces tonight’s guests. The music hits and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley and IYO SKY, who is carrying her Money In the Bank briefcase. Waller talks about SummerSlam and asks them to give him a SummerSlam scoop on their plans, if IYO plans to cash in. Bayley says Waller is an idiot if he thinks they will give up their strategy. Bayley knocks the fans as they boo. She says tonight they are focused on the match with Zelina Vega.

Shotzi’s laughs suddenly fill the arena and Bayley is spooked. Waller laughs and says it was just him, he was playing the sound of Shotzi’s laugh. Bayley says she’s not scared… Shotzi never shows up while Bayley is here every week. Shotzi’s tank suddenly comes out to the stage, shocking everyone. Bayley sends SKY to the stage to look for Shotzi. Bayley suddenly realizes the real Shotzi is standing behind her in the ring, laughing with her new look.

A terrified Bayley turns around and begs Shotzi to let her be. Bayley ends up hitting a cheap shot but Shotzi drops her. Shotzi pulls out a trimmer to cut Bayley’s hair but Bayley runs away. Shotzi chases Bayley through the crowd while laughing. The camera focuses back on Shotzi’s tank now. The driver stands up and reveals their identity… it’s Vega. She dances in the tank as the music hits and we go to replays.

IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

Back from the break and IYO SKY is going at it with Zelina Vega. There is no sign of Bayley.

The match went back & forth with lots of signature offense, counters and close 2 counts. At one point SKY went up top for a moonsault as Bayley and Shotzi fought back into the arena by the stage. Shotzi tries to cut Bayley’s hair with the clippers but Bayley escapes. Shotzi continues laughing. SKY is distracted up top, allowing Vega to bring her down with a running powerbomb. Vega then follows up with Code Red in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

– After the match, Vega stands tall as the music hits.

– We get a video package on Bianca Belair to promote the WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat at SummerSlam. Belair is training for the match. She says she’s ready to get her lick back. Belair says she was unstoppable for over 400 days until Asuka blinded her and stole the WWE Women’s Title from her. Belair says she will hit a KOD on Saturday to take back what is rightfully hers.

Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Jey Uso to a big pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman. The bell hits as Solo and Jey face off to “Uso!” chants. Jey seemingly tries to talk some sense into his little brother, but they lock up. Solo launches Jey back into the corner, then yells out. They lock up again and Jey applies a headlock.

Jey charges but Solo drops him with a shoulder. Solo goes on to dominate Jey around the ring. Solo chokes Jey on the middle rope now as the referee counts. Solo continues talking trash, dropping Jey again. Solo poses to boos. Jey rolls to the floor but Solo follows and stays on him, saying he won’t make it to SummerSlam.

Solo sends Jey face-first into the announce table, then he takes the top off the table while still saying Jey won’t make it to SummerSlam. Jey blocks a Spinning Solo through the announce table, then superkicks Jey onto the table. Jey charges and slams Solo onto the table with a Spinebuster. Jey gets up first and enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo has Jey grounded in the middle of the ring with a nerve lock. We see how Solo dominated Jey during the break. Solo taunts Jey while beating him around now. Jey fights back and knocks Solo to the floor. Jey goes for a big dive but Solo meets him at the ropes with a big punch. Solo comes back in the ring dominating, hitting Jey with a fall-away slam.

Heyman looks on as Solo beats Jey around while taunting him. Solo goes for the Rikishi/Umaga splash in the corner, but Jey dodges it. Jey fights back with big strikes now. Jey with a big kick and more offense but Solo drops him with a clothesline. They go on and Jey manages to stun Solo over the top rope. Jey goes to the top and hits a big crossbody for a close 2 count.

Fans rally as Jey charges for the Rikishi/Umaga splash but Solo intercepts him with a big spin kick in the middle of the ring. Solo hits the Spinning Solo and then yells out. Solo holds Jey up for a Samoan Spike but Jey ducks it and superkicks him. Solo superkicks Jey right back but Jey fires right back with a Spear in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Jey goes back to the top for a big Uso splash for the pin to win as fans cheer.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the match, Jey stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. A shocked Heyman looks on. Solo suddenly drops Jey from behind. Solo takes Jey to the floor and sends him into the ring post face-first. Solo grabs a steel chair but Jey superkicks it into him. Jey unloads on Solo with chair shots now, knocking him into the timekeeper’s area. Solo is dazed and leaning against the barrier now… Jey runs and drives the chair into Solo to drop him. Jey’s music starts back up as he stands on top of the announce table to cheers. Jey plays to the crowd as the final SmackDown before SummerSlam goes off the air.

