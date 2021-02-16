WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans is legitimately pregnant.

Tonight’s RAW saw Evans announce that she is pregnant, insinuating that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the father.

It looked like Evans made the announcement to avoid a beating by Charlotte Flair during a tag team match, but WrestlingInc reports that Evans is legitimately pregnant. This is the RAW storyline that was being re-written, as noted earlier this evening.

Evans and her partner already have a daughter named Summer. There is no word yet on when she is due to give birth.

There’s no word on who will replace Evans in Sunday’s match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Stay tuned for updates.

