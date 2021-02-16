On the latest episode of “The New Day: Feel The Power” podcast, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, Woods gave his thoughts on Bianca Belair winning the women’s Royal Rumble, which guarantees her a title match at WrestleMania 37. She has yet to decide which title – SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks or Raw Women’s Champion Asuka – she’ll be going after.

“I made myself go find her to explain to her that I’ve been here for 10 years and I have never once seen a pop in the locker room for a finish to a match. If someone is going to applaud, you know, veterans come back and we go to gorilla and everybody claps, great job, all that stuff. But like, for people who pretty much just came on to the roster and haven’t had the chance to do a bunch of crazy things yet, everyone was so happy for her. The genuine arms up in the air screaming that she won, I’ve never seen that in the locker room. It was so cool that everybody was so happy. Seeing that warmed my heart.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co