The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online and features behind-the-scenes action from last week’s Winter Is Coming television special. The caption reads, “The guys travel to Dallas for a quick trip. Nick hurts his ankle.” Check it out below.

AEW superstar Sammy Guevara has a new action figure put out by Jazwares, which showcases the JAS member’s run as TNT champion from earlier in 2022. Check out the Spanish Sex God’s thoughts on his latest one-of-a-kind figure below.