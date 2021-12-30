WWE Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard’s health issue is reportedly a non-COVID-19 issue.

As we’ve noted, Prichard has missed several recent WWE TV tapings and word earlier this week was that he has been dealing with some sort of health issue. WWE Lead Writer Ed Koskey has been filling in for Prichard while he’s away.

In an update, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Prichard does not have COVID-19. He is dealing with some other issue, but specifics have not been confirmed. Prichard was reportedly sick a few weeks back, and has been away because of that.

Prichard mentioned on the December 11 edition of his Something To Wrestle podcast that he was headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for vacation. That podcast was apparently recorded right after the December 10 SmackDown episode, so the trip to Mexico has likely ended by now.

There is no word on if Prichard will be back for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta. There were other WWE executives who missed this week’s RAW, including WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, but word is that WWE is planning for Day 1 to be a big event with all hands on deck, so it’s possible that names like McMahon, Dunn, Prichard and Adam Pearce will be back to work this weekend.

Stay tuned for more.

