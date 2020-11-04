During his interview with Slam Wrestling, Lee Moriarty spoke on how his matches with Alex Shelley took him to the next level. Here’s what he had to say:

We had three matches together, and our third one was a submission match. There was so much pressure on me to keep up with him in that match but I feel like I pulled it off. All of my memories wrestling him are great. I felt the gap in experience in our first match and did my best to adapt and overcome that in our third match. I think that really helped put me on a new level.

