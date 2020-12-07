– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando saw Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeat August Grey, Curt Stallion and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in six-man action. There’s no word on if this match will air.

– Shotzi Blackheart and her team came up short in the NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” opener, but Blackheart got her new tank. The match opened with Blackheart coming to the ring on her new tank, which included a projectile that was fired at the WarGames cage while Dakota Kai waited to start the match. Blackheart’s original tank was destroyed several weeks ago by Candice LeRae during a segment on NXT TV.

For those who missed it, below is video of Blackheart and her new tank at Takeover. The WarGames opener saw Team LeRae (LeRae, Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Toni Storm) defeat Team Blackheart (Shotzi, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley).

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.