The uber talented Leila Grey recently spoke with Dye Sporting Network about her work in AEW over the last year, where the current Baddies member reveals that she actually signed with the promotion this past summer.

Grey calls her experience wrestling for AEW fantastic, and is looking forward to expanding her workload in the future. Highlights from the interview are below.

When she signed with AEW:

“AEW has been fantastic. I’ve been working with them for probably a year and a half, doing the Dark matches. I started in March 2021. This past summer, in July, I was signed.”

On the Baddies:

“Now, I’m part of the Baddies alongside the TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan. Red Velvet, when she comes back, she’s injured right now.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)