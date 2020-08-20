Line-Up for the WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match Finalized, Updated Card

The Velveteen Dream has earned the fifth and final spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Title at Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event.

Tonight’s NXT main event saw Dream defeat Finn Balor in a Second Chance Qualifier. As noted, tonight’s opener saw Johnny Gargano defeat Ridge Holland in the first Second Chance Qualifier.

The Dream vs. Balor match saw chaos as there was interference from the other match competitors – Cameron Grimes, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed and Gargano. The five Takeover opponents also went at it after the match, and the “Takeover: XXX” go-home show ended with Reed standing tall in the middle of the ring, with the vacant NXT North American Title in the air.

The 30th NXT Takeover event will air live this Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Below is the updated Takeover card, along with a few shots from tonight’s go-home main event:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Pre-Show: #1 Contender’s Triple Threat

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

🗣 Wolfpac in the house??? 🤘🤘@DreamWWE is looking to punch his ticket to #NXTTakeOver: XXX in a battle with @FinnBalor on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/9wOcJJFU8P — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.