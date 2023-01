AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite in Fresno and will feature top stars in action like Jade Cargill, Jungle Boy, and more. Check it out below.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti

-Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

-Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

-Jade Cargill & Leila Grey

-We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston