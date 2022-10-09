GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fight Club – Tag 2 event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay, Marcus Mathers, and Jimmy Lloyd)

Miedo Extremo vs. Drew Parker

YAMATO vs. Mike Bailey

Blake Christian vs. Shun Skywalker

GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Ciclope

Title vs. Title Match: Joey Janela (DDT Extreme Champion) vs. Cole Radrick (GCW Extreme Champion)