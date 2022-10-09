WWE brought in UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to be the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

The match saw Riddle go over following a submission hold as Rollins tapped out. After the match, Cormier spoke about being part of the bout:

“It was amazing. Those guys fought. You knew that a rivalry like that needed an ending like that. Something very true. Something that could not be questioned and Matt Riddle got it done. It was tremendous being inside the Fight Pit. “I had to put (Rollins) in his place because he’s been disrespectful. He grabbed me while I was checking on Matt Riddle. But I said I would be fair. I thought that I was that tonight. I came here to do a job and I think I did that job to the best of my abilities.”

The former MMA heavyweight champion, @dc_mma looks back on his performance as special guest referee in the matchup between @SuperKingofBros and @WWERollins. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/4XLDjjrPUw — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022

Transcription via SEScoops.