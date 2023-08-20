GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Homecoming Weekend 2023 – Tag 2 event tonight in Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Dragon Kid vs. Komander
Brat Pack (Billie Starkz, Brogan Finlay, Leon Slater & Starboy Charlie) vs. Thrunt (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Effy & Sawyer Wreck)
Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA
GCW Tag Team Champions The East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defend against Toru Sugiura & Takashi Sasaki
Ninja Mack & Dante Leon vs. Cole Radrick & Alec Price
GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita defends against Violento Jack
GCW World Champion Blake Christian defends against Masha Slamovich