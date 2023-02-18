GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Middle of the Night event tonight in Los Angeles, CA. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Gringo Loco and Los Vipers (Latigo and Toxin) vs Jack Cartwheel, Mago, and Arez

Blake Christian vs. Willie Mack

Matt Cardona vs. Nick Wayne

Lio Rush vs. Komander

Allie Katch vs. Charles Mason (THRUSSY and Mercenaries Banned From Ringside)

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv Sihra)

GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Mike Bailey