GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Middle of the Night event tonight in Los Angeles, CA. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
- Gringo Loco and Los Vipers (Latigo and Toxin) vs Jack Cartwheel, Mago, and Arez
- Blake Christian vs. Willie Mack
- Matt Cardona vs. Nick Wayne
- Lio Rush vs. Komander
- Allie Katch vs. Charles Mason (THRUSSY and Mercenaries Banned From Ringside)
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv Sihra)
- GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Mike Bailey