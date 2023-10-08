GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Night Two – The Art of War Games event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Death Match: Jun Kasai vs. Matt Tremont

Six-Man Tag Team Death Match: Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura & Violento Jack vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck

Blake Christian & Charles Mason vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

Death Match: Masashi Takeda vs. Mance Warner

Kevin Blackwood vs. Masha Slamovich

Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne)