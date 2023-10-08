Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about AJ Styles’ World Title win in 2009 and more. Here are the highlights:

On Doug Williams vs. AJ Styles:

“Well, the reason they were so good is they were both incredible athletes and they’re both amazing technicians. And Doug Williams coming over from the UK with his European style of wrestling, it really took notice of him. He really stood out and I thought they could have used him a lot better than they actually did. I mean, having matches. AJ Styles was the right thing to do with Doug because I knew he’d have 4 or 5-star matches with all the top guys. But I think that we dropped the ball a little bit with Doug Williams.”

On AJ Styles winning the TNA World Heavyweight title at No Surrender 2009:

“Yeah, it was a pretty special time. I really loved it. You know, AJ was so excited. He got the fans all riled up. They rushed the ring and they were carrying him around. It was really cool.”

