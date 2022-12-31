GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Til Infinity event tonight at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck
Kerry Morton vs. Jimmy Lloyd
Masha Slamovich vs. Cole Radrick
Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers)
YoKai (Yoya and Janai Kai) vs. Billie Starkz and Brogan Finlay
Starboy Charlie vs. Willie Mack
Tony Deppen vs. Leon Slater
Blake Christian vs. EFFY
Allie Katch vs. Maki Itoh
Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Joey Janela
GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Masha Slamovich and AKIRA