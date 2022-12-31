GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Til Infinity event tonight at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck

Kerry Morton vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Masha Slamovich vs. Cole Radrick

Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers)

YoKai (Yoya and Janai Kai) vs. Billie Starkz and Brogan Finlay

Starboy Charlie vs. Willie Mack

Tony Deppen vs. Leon Slater

Blake Christian vs. EFFY

Allie Katch vs. Maki Itoh

Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Joey Janela

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Masha Slamovich and AKIRA