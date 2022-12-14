In the NJPW Super Junior Tag League Tournament, Lio Rush & YOH and Ace Austin & Chris Bey of BULLET CLUB were the two remaining teams.

To determine the winners of the tournament’s 2022 edition, the two teams competed.

Lio and YOH ultimately won, and as a result, they will now go to the Tokyo Dome on January 4 to challenge TJP and Francesco Akira for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Rush will be making his Wrestle Kingdom debut at this event. YOH competed in a trios match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Titles at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom.