Lio Rush has challenged Hiromu Takahashi to a future IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship matchup.

The Man of the Hour called out the Timebomb at today’s New Beginning in Osaka event, where he stated that this was a showdown he’s always wanted. Takahashi accepted, and the two will clash at a future date. NJPW has yet to confirm when the title showdown will take place.

Takahashi is a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.