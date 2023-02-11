Lio Rush has challenged Hiromu Takahashi to a future IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship matchup.
The Man of the Hour called out the Timebomb at today’s New Beginning in Osaka event, where he stated that this was a showdown he’s always wanted. Takahashi accepted, and the two will clash at a future date. NJPW has yet to confirm when the title showdown will take place.
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING in OSAKA🏁
リオ・ラッシュ(@IamLioRush)がVTRで“IWGPジュニア王者”高橋ヒロムに挑戦状‼️
「オマエを倒してジュニアで最強になる」
Takahashi is a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.