Austin and Colten Gunn are staying with AEW according to Fightful Select.

The brothers, also known as The Gunns, recently re-signed with the promotion and will remain there for the foreseeable future. The report does not specify exactly how long their new contracts are, but they are said to be multi-year deals.

The Gunns shockingly won the AEW tag team championship in the main event of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. This marks their first championship reign as a tag team. Austin Gunn was initially signed to AEW back in 2020, but it is not known exactly when Colten was brought in. They are both the sons of WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW superstar, Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn.

