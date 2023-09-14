On the latest episode of GAW TV with Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon and SoCal Val, the Steel Cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at WWE Payback was discussed.

Marie Varon mentioned that Stratus asked if she could use the ‘Widow’s Peak’ finisher in the bout.

“It was really cool though you guys that she (Trish Stratus) called me like a couple weeks before and to ask if she could do the Widow’s Peak which a lot of people don’t really do that anymore and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Please. Do it, do it, do it.’ The only thing I have is she kicked out of it dammit. And Becky Lynch actually DM’d me and she goes, ‘Thank you so much for being part of our match.’”

