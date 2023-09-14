Trish Stratus opens up about her recent cage match against Becky Lynch at WWE Payback.

The Hall of Famer and The Man put on a classic and had the live crowd in Pittsburgh on their feet throughout. Stratus spoke about how important it was for her to rep her generation in the bout during a recent chat with GAW.

It was almost like repping our generation. I know my whole platform has been ‘I did it, look at me,’ but obviously, there is a ‘we.’ It’s something we all did, it’s a foundation we all made. I felt like it was a giant nod to it and that’s what I wanted it to be like. Lisa, it’s so funny, I was like, ‘I have to ask her,’ and we kept playing phone tag forever. You were so excited. ‘Of course!’

Stratus later comments on the match itself, saying she knew they had to deliver and realized that they were once she heard the roar of the crowd.

This was huge for me. Knowing what we had dealt with as far as our storyline, and people were still like, ‘this story is still going?’ I’m like, ‘please.’ It’s funny because I think of this…there was a bit of that, ‘this storyline is dragging,’ but it’s booking. I think back to Mickie and I always bragging about being ‘hashtag the longest rivalry.’ We might have trumped that, Mickie. Back in the day, we didn’t have the luxury or not luxury of the internet where you would read after your stuff. Could you imagine, ‘what’s this angle, is it ever going to end?’ We didn’t have to deal with that. This is always your gauge, what’s the fan engagement? What is the audience doing and reacting? They were super into it. It does get in your head a little, you read it and are like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I just knew, at the end of the day, we had to deliver. This was going to be the end and it was going to sum up all the work and story. We wanted to kill it. I would say we did. It felt like it. It felt good. I’ve been back six months and that was the most dialed in, and that’s a great place to be. I felt comfortable, I heard the audience, I felt the audience, I was dialed in. That attributed to the character development and storyline. Same thing with WrestleMania 22, Mickie and I took them on this long journey and by the time we got there, they were there and ready for what was going to unfold. It felt really good. To get to that point in your career where you get those moments, it’s like a blessing.

Lynch would go on to defeat Stratus, putting an end to their feud that started shortly after WrestleMania 39. Check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)