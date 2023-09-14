TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) made an appearance on Out of Character to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE producer discussed meeting with Bray Wyatt before Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022. He also shared what they talked about.

“He texted me and said, ‘Hey, I think I’m ready to get back in the ring a little bit.’ This is last August, actually. I said, ‘Yea no problem.’ So we’re going back and forth and he was like, ‘When are you training?’ I said, ‘I’m training at this time, at five or six, but if you want to meet at noon, if you want to meet at one, I’ll meet you anytime.’ At first he was like, ‘Okay, let’s kind of do it privately’, and then he was like, ‘Actually, I’ll just show up at your practice.’ He did and he was so helpful with every person there. He kept pulling guys aside and giving them little bits of advice.”

“He pulled me aside and he said, ‘Man, I love what you’re doing here. Our minds combined, we’re gonna do some special things. This is a chance to do some very special stuff in the business. Then at that point, I don’t know if he was either kayfabing me or not. At this point, he was telling me he hadn’t quite re-signed yet and he wasn’t sure what was in the works. Then he did obviously re-sign. I remember I had a little talk with him maybe a few weeks after he re-signed and I was like, ‘Man, I’m so excited for this run’, and he said, ‘Yes. This is going to be the run.’ I wholeheartedly believe if physically he had been good, I think he was about to really blow people’s minds.”