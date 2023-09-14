On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the possibility of Edge joining AEW as his contract with WWE expired this month. He has stated that he has a contract offer from WWE to stay with them, but many in WWE reportedly think he’s on his way out and potentially headed to AEW. For more on this, click here.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the dude. Just talking about that episode of SmackDown, what a great episode that was devoted to him, and in respect to him, with respect to him and his family. I just love this guy. Man, what a professional. I’ve told this story a million times too but it’s the truth. They came in and they were students of the game and they were working hard and working out and tanning and doing everything that you need to do to be a WWF Superstar at the time. I was on top of the world and peeing it away and not realizing it and making fun of them guys for being on time and doing their jobs adequately and stuff like that. It just goes to show full circle I have come, but also these two individuals I saw come in and then surpass me and surpass arguably everybody in the wrestling business with the TLC matches. I mean, that raised the bar in the wrestling world. You would say ECW did that 100 times. Yeah, but WWF didn’t. You know what I mean? When they did it, they did it with these six cats and it raised the bar as to how we do things today. So yeah, just a good human being.”

“I had an opportunity not long ago, went to Madison Square Garden for a Friday Night SmackDown recording, just an homage to the Garden, and got to sit at a table in catering with some really good friends of mine, and Edge was one of them. We talked and laughed for an hour and a half acting like we didn’t have real jobs. Edge looked at me and said, ‘This is what I’m going to miss.’ I said, ‘Dude, the camaraderie.’ I said, ‘If they could put it in a bottle, I’d be hooked on it too.’ That’s just what it is about the dressing room. If you’re a people person, that dressing room can be a really cool place to be, but, you know, it depends on where your head’s at because it can also be hell on earth. When he said that, and it just made me think like, man, it’s the camaraderie. We had such a good time and they could have taken my pay for the day. I don’t think I got paid anyway, but they could have taken my pay for the day and I would have been happy with that just to hang out. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, a member of the writing team was there, just different guys would sit down, Fergal Devitt sat down with us, and we just sat there joking and it was just, like he said, man, I’m gonna miss the camaraderie and he’s 100% right. The camaraderie is gonna miss you, dude.”