WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week SmackDown topped the list, while Collision was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw –State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA – 12,014 sold

AEW Dynamite – TD Garden in Boston, MA – 8,956 sold

WWE SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, FL – 12,185 sold

AEW Collision – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey – 6,486 sold