ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Newark, New Jersey. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Trish Adora defeated Vita VonStarr

Leyla Hirsch defeated B3CCA

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & JT Davidson

The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) defeated JC Storm & Tiara James

Josh Woods defeated Eli Isom in a Pure rules match. Afterward, Mark Sterling challenged ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata to defend his title against Woods. Shibata accepted.

Zack Clayton defeated KM

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Christina Marie

The Kingdom defeated Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus

Christopher Daniels defeated JD Drake

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Gabriel Hunter & Adrian Soriano

Tony Nese defeated Cheeseburger

Gravity defeated Anthony Henry

Shane Taylor defeated Serpentico

Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated The Trustbusters (Silm J, Sonny Kiss, and Ari Daivari)