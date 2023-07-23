Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest.

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat.

Matt Riddle & The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

The Miz hosts Miz TV with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. It leads to Shayna Baszler defeating Ronda Rousey via DQ.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio (w/ WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest).

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Santos Escobar via pinfall after using the ropes for leverage.

WWE Women’s Title Match – Asuka (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match – Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) retains over Rey Mysterio due to interference by NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio