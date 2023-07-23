Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE teasing Bobby Lashley’s new faction with Street Profits on a recent episode of SmackDown.

“Yeah, man. If anybody needs to turn heel, The Street Profits. Turn heel, man. We got something, man. We got a bowl of gumbo cooking, Louisiana style. Do you know what I’m saying? Yeah. I could see that working out just fine. The new Hurt Club. Hurt Business 2.0.”

