At a time when fans has pushed for WWE to get behind A Knight and reports of WWE giving Knight a push after SummerSlam, PWTorch.com reported that Vince McMahon has grown to be a fan of Knight while Triple H has been a fan of his since NXT.

There was talk of WWE releasing Knight last year when he was in the Maximum Male Models group, but after he pushed to go back to the LA Knight gimmick, things turned around for him under the creative leadership of Triple H.

The report noted Knight’s push could be derailed because of his reputation for incorrectly rubbing people. He is also reportedly “bad at backstage politics.”

Keller stated he is on course to get a high-level push because of how he has connected with fans, but if his push fizzles out, then it’s because of his backstage behavior.