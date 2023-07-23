WWE will hold its NXT Great American Bash event from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX on July 30.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,151 tickets, and there are 728 left. It’s set up for 3,879 seats. Here is the updated card for this week’s episode of NXT:

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport