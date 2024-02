WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, SmackDown topped the list, and Dynamite was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky – 10,108 sold

AEW Dynamite – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,246 sold *as of the day of the show

WWE SmackDown –Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – 11,233 sold