RUSH recently addressed rumors about his absence from television, clarifying that it was due to an injury, not because Dralistico and he was dealing with work vias issues, something they are working on at the moment.

RUSH previously revealed that he suffered a torn hamstring in his second match in the AEW Continental Classic. He confirmed this on Twitter, stating that he had been cleared to return to the ring.

“I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting bullshit for fucking likes. I don’t ever lie about injuries.”