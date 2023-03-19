Lita has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of WWE, yet to this day she still feels like an underdog.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Forbes, where she hyped up her matchup at WrestleMania 39, where she will be teaming with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL. Check out what Lita had to say about the matchup below.

Says throughout her career she’s always felt like the underdog:

I do feel, in general, as solidified as I am and my legacy is, I always felt like the kid that wasn’t supposed to make it. The underdog that nobody believed in. Just wandered my way into the WWE ring. I don’t feel like I was supposed to catch on. And I know that it was the fans that made that happen. I was just going to be a random person who knew how to take bumps to support other people, and then I became so much more than that. That still sticks with me, as far removed as we are, I still feel like the underdog.

How she doesn’t want to feel like the weak link in the WrestleMania 39 match:

I want you to have no faith in me. I want you to think that my best days are behind me, because I’m going to train that much harder. Even if you don’t want to say that I showed out in the ring, you’re going to have to say ‘I mean, it was okay. I want to exceed the expectations that you didn’t even know you had for me, because you counted me out. I don’t want to look like the weak link, I don’t want the other people in the segment to feel that they can’t depend on me. I don’t want to bring the caliber of the match down. We set the bar, they raised the bar, and I want to be able to go up on that level.

In a separate interview, Lita spoke about how she and Trish Stratus broke barriers during the Attitude Era. You can read about that here.