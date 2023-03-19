WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10” series, this time looking back at the best John Cena moments at the Grandaddy of them All, WrestleMania. The former 16-time world champion will be taking on Austin Theory at this year’s Mania in Los Angeles.

The full video and list can be found below.

10. “Army of John Cenas” from WrestleMania 25

9. “Wins United States Title” from WrestleMania 20

8. “Dr. of Thuganomics Returns” from WrestleMania 35

7. “Lifts Big Show and Edge” from WrestleMania 25

6. “Submits Triple H” from WrestleMania 22

5. “Mimics the nWo” from WrestleMania 36

4. “Submits Batista” from WrestleMania 26

3. “Submits Shawn Michaels” from WrestleMania 23

2. “Wins first WWE title” from WrestleMania 21

1. “Defeats The Rock” from WrestleMania 29