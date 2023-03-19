Saturday’s first-ever AEW non-televised live event on the House Rules Tour featured a battle of Vice Presidents.

AEW Vice President of Talent Development and Coach Pat Buck, who has been wrestling since 2001, made his in-ring debut for the company in a match against AEW Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination and Coach QT Marshall.

Marshall ended up getting the win after AEW TBS Champion Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Buck while the referee wasn’t looking.

The segment started off with an in-ring promo, with heel Marshall and babyface Buck putting over who has the better students at their wrestling schools – The Nightmare Factory and Create-A-Pro. This was described as an entertaining match and promo, where it was clear two trainers were wrestling each other but not in a bad way.

Saturday’s AEW live event was held at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. You can click here for our full report. Below are fan shots from Buck vs. Marshall:

