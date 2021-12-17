WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with ProSieben MAXX on Instagram Live about her main event title showdown with Becky Lynch on the latest edition of Raw, which Lynch ended up winning thanks to a leverage pin and the use of the ropes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was told only a few hours beforehand that they would be main eventing Raw:

Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event.

Says the moment was super special for her:

Then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event. It got switched and so it was just so special.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)