Logan Paul is very grateful to The Miz for helping him with his WWE career.

The A-Lister teamed up with Paul at WrestleMania 38, which marked the celebrity boxer’s first matchup with the company. Later that year, the two faced-off at SummerSlam.

Speaking with BT Sport Paul gave Miz massive credit for guiding him in his first year as a WWE superstar.

They all have. A few come to mind. I want to say Miz, honestly. He’s so cool and has helped me understand just how this industry works and has even entered the WWE in a similar way to me. He was a reality star and he had to show that he was that guy.

He later reveals that he stays in contact with Miz and will pick his brain for all things pro wrestling.

Anytime I have a question or I do something personally fulling in WWE, I’ll shoot Miz a text because he walked me through that first match and I crushed it just because I had a good coach.

Paul took on Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for Paul, the Visionary picked up the win after hitting a curb stomp.

