MLW invades the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia later this evening for their annual Battle Riot V event. The promotion revealed that the Battle Riot matchup will air on REELZ on April 25th, with the additional matches airing at a later date.
FINAL CARD:
Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page (with Raven)
wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship
Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman
National Openweight Championship Triple Threat:
John Hennigan (champion) vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack
World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match:
Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. Second Gear Crew
Billie Starkz vs. Mandy León
World Middleweight Championship:
Lince Dorado (champion) vs. AKIRA
OPERA CUP 2023: Second Stage
Brittany Blake vs. B3CCA
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.
Battle RIOT entrants:
Jacob Fatu
John Hennigan
Raven
Willie Mack
Alex Kane
Rickey Shane Page
Shigehiro Irie
Mance Warner
Matthew Justice
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Microman
AKIRA
Jay Lion
Midas Black
Delirious
TJ Crawford
Little Guido
Beastman
Ken Broadway
Dr. Cornwallus
Calvin Tankman
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Sam Adonis
Mr. Thomas
1 Called Manders
”Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
Jimmy Lloyd
The remaining participants in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match will be revealed this Saturday night.