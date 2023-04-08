MLW invades the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia later this evening for their annual Battle Riot V event. The promotion revealed that the Battle Riot matchup will air on REELZ on April 25th, with the additional matches airing at a later date.

FINAL CARD:

Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page (with Raven)

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship

Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

National Openweight Championship Triple Threat:

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack

World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match:

Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. Second Gear Crew

Billie Starkz vs. Mandy León

World Middleweight Championship:

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. AKIRA

OPERA CUP 2023: Second Stage

Brittany Blake vs. B3CCA

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Microman

AKIRA

Jay Lion

Midas Black

Delirious

TJ Crawford

Little Guido

Beastman

Ken Broadway

Dr. Cornwallus

Calvin Tankman

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

”Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Jimmy Lloyd

The remaining participants in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match will be revealed this Saturday night.