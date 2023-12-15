Logan Paul recently spoke with Jazzys World TV, where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE United States Champion shared his top 5 WWE stars of all time. He included himself in the list.

“Oh, always a tough question. I’d have to go with John Cena, John Cena for me is the GOAT for sure,” Paul said. “The Rock … actually nah, nevermind. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan. Real legend, started all of it. Me, of course. And best for last, has to be Dominik Mysterio.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)