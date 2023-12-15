Tonight, WWE will be broadcasting a new episode of SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. There are two notable names in town for the show.

The lineup for tonight includes two US Title Contenders’ tournament matches: Grayson Waller will face off against Carmelo Hayes, while Kevin Owens will go head-to-head with Austin Theory.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is set to make his return and continue his ongoing storyline with Randy Orton.

According to Pwinsider, WWE NXT stars Axiom and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson were spotted in Green Bay, Wisconsin, earlier today. However, it remains unclear whether they will be making an appearance on the show.

Axiom has recently competed in several matches on SmackDown.